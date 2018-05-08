A call from Tourism Saskatoon is not sitting well with local artists.

The organization is asking artists to do “Random Acts of Culture” in honour of the naming of the Joni Mitchell Promenade. The City of Saskatoon has recently announced it will be naming the promenade at River Landing after the Canadian folk singer, who once called Saskatoon home.

The unveiling ceremony is set to take place June 10th and Tourism Saskatoon has asked local artists to contribute to the ceremony by offering off their arts, for free.

Several artists took their opinion to social media, saying the artists should be paid.

Local poet, Elise Pallagi said she is “insulted” by the request.

“We struggle with paying our rent, our bills, like everyone else,” Pallagi said. “And we rely on income by selling our art and doing gigs.”

Tourism Saskatoon said they are not asking professional artists to offer up their talents for free, but rather emerging artists who want exposure.

“Perhaps they were thinking we were asking people who make their living in the arts to come and do something for free,” Aviva Kohen with Tourism Saskatoon said. “But really we were targeting the amateurs or emerging artists who want that opportunity.”

Still, Pallagi said, “exposure does not pay the bills.”

The poet said she doesn’t think Mitchell would appreciate artists not being paid.

“She was at the point where she was a struggling artist herself,” Pallagi said. “ I think she would be insulted by this, to be quite frank.”

The Joni Mitchell promenade unveiling events will begin at the Broadway Theatre and then move down the Broadway Bridge to River Landing for the naming ceremony.