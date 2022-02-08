Loblaw won't say if it plans to block another grocer from moving in after Saskatoon Extra Foods closes

The woman spearheading a campaign to save a neighbourhood grocery store is worried its parent company may block another store from taking its place.

Terry Schwalm, a longtime resident of the city's Broadway area is fighting to save Extra Foods. Loblaw, the company that owns the store, is planning to shutter the location on April 23.

Schalwm and others fear a repeat of 2015 when the company closed another small grocery store in City Park. She points to a caveat Loblaw initially placed on the sale saying that no other food stores could open there.

The company later pledged to remove the restriction.

Schwalm fears the same condition will be set on the sale of Extra Foods.

"I'm worried about that happening in Broadway district because, as you may have seen (city councillor) Cynthia Block hoped that someone might open the store," Schalwm said.

"If Loblaw puts a caveat on the sale saying no food store can open in that location — we're hooped," Schawlm said.

“We’ll see if little voices can be heard by big corporations."

CTV News has sent multiple requests to Loblaw, inquiring about the future of the building and if it plans to put a similar caveat in place. The company has not responded.

The executive director of CHEP Good Food shares Schalwm's concern.

“They attach a clause to the sale as to not sell it to another grocer, so it’s trying to prevent competition and it’s legal. It’s contract law, but that doesn’t mean it’s moral or ethical,” Gord Androsoff said.

Loblaw's brands include Independent, Real Canadian Superstore, Wholesale Club, No Frills and Shopper's Drug Mart.

While those brands operate in the city, Androsoff said the Extra Food closure will be hard for those who rely on having a store within walking distance.

“Their ability to get groceries is affected. They’re going to have to rely on someone driving them or taking a bus. It puts them in a position where they don’t have a choice,” Gord Androsoff said.

Androsoff worries that taking a grocery store out of the area will lead to another "food desert" in the city.

Broadway is not a typical low-income area where food deserts typically happen so it’s puzzling to Androsoff.

While shopping on Tuesday, Schwalm said she had a pleasant surprise when staff thanked her for what she’s doing with her campaign — which is calling on people to flood Loblaw customer service with emails requesting a response.

“It gives me some encouragement, absolutely.”