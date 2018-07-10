

CTV Saskatoon





Some people in a residential Saskatoon neighbourhood were forced from their homes and others were told to find a safe place indoors after police say a man barricaded himself inside a shed with a gun.

Saskatoon police responded to the Parkridge neighbourhood at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday following a report a man may possibly be armed on the 100 block of Podiluk Court.

When police arrived, a man who officers believed was armed was found in a shed. As a safety measure, police ordered some residents out of the area and told others to find a safe spot within their homes.

The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, according to police. A loaded gun was seized by officers.