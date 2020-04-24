SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s decision to start reopening in May is complicated for one city in the province.

Lloydminster falls within the jurisdiction of both Saskatchewan and Alberta and Mayor Gerald Aalbers announced Friday that the city will follow the lead of Saskatchewan.

"It's a step in the right direction. We're going to take steps rather than run and I appreciate that very much because as a community leader it's important that we keep that safety factor at front and centre and I believe that's where it's at today,” Aalbers said.

Joan Roper owns The Hair Studio in Lloydminster and she is concerned about the decision to allow salons to open on May 19.

"Personally, I'm a little disappointed, I think it's a bit quick. Alberta's numbers are rising, It's troubling to think about opening too soon," Roper told CTV News.

As a business owner she sees the importance of getting the economy going, but says in her business in particular where there’s a lot of close contact, it’s risky.

Aalbers says most decisions are made for the city as a whole despite being in two provinces. The exception is the legal drinking age, which differs in each province.

The city made the decision based on consultation with administration, councillors and the emergency management team.

Alberta has more than 3,720 cases of COVID-19 with 68 deaths compared to Saskatchewan with 341 cases and 4 deaths.

Mayor Aalbers says businesses do not have to open if they don't feel safe but sees Alberta's curve smoothing and is encouraged.

He says they will continue to monitor case numbers when reopening starts and re-evaluate where necessary and is confident in the decision.

"Sooner or later we have to get something moving. We can't continue to stay in our homes."