LIVE VIDEO: James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
On Sept. 4, 2022, Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on the First Nation and the nearby community of Weldon, killing 11 and injuring 17 others.
A year later, the community gathered in memorial of those they lost.
"If you go out there, a lot of our people are happy. People are moving on with their lives. I know it's hard to forget, but we have to," one member of the community expressed.
In a close-knit community like James Smith Cree Nation, the tragedy touched nearly everyone.
Dennis Sanderson reflected on the impact.
"Hailey got away, and my son had to fight. The same way as my nephew fought for his family. War veteran; learned how to fight, and that's how he left me – fighting for his family." Sanderson said, with a mix of pride and sadness.
Hundreds have gathered at the powwow to pay their respects to those who died and celebrate the resilience of those who remain. Herbert Burns lost family in the stabbings.
"The thing is that we've been through a lot in this community. We need anything and everything to help us try and overcome a lot of the feelings that we have," Burns said.
While the community believes it is on the path to healing, there is acknowledgment that more needs to be done. Mike Mirion works for the health centre on the reserve.
"Dealing with the mental health issues in the community, and getting people into the treatment programs that they want to get into, not just individuals but the whole family. So they're involved in the treatment. And I think it'll go a long way," Mirion said, laying out the long road ahead.
The memorial to mark this one-year anniversary is scheduled for Monday, and the community remains united in their efforts to support one another as they remember and heal.
Events began Monday morning with a pipe ceremony on the cultural grounds at James Smith, with a memorial service at St. Stephen's Anglican Church at 11 a.m., followed by a series of community events.
Media are invited to a question and answer session at 12:15 p.m., with Chiefs, elders and Indigenous Services Canada Minister Patty Hajdu, but have otherwise been asked to remain out of the community during the ceremonies and events.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto patient waiting for hospital bed watched for 48 hours as ER staff dealt with flood of sick patients
Some doctors estimate 8,000 to 15,000 Canadians are dying because of emergency room overcrowding, a trend prompting hospital staff to get creative, treating patients everywhere from chairs to public bathrooms.
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activity
British Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
A potentially stressful week is ahead for Yellowknife residents, says N.W.T. minister
Weeks after an evacuation order in Yellowknife due to nearby wildfires, the city is set to reopen on Wednesday, but the territory's finance minister is warning the transition home could be 'stressful'.
Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty
Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Tens of thousands of partygoers were still stranded Monday morning in the northern Nevada desert after a late-summer storm turned the week-long counterculture fest Burning Man into a mud pit.
Putin says he won't renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea amid the war won't be restored until the West meets Moscow's demands on its own agricultural exports.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan covered in blanket of smoke as air quality issues persist
Wildfire smoke from both B.C. and the Northwest Territories are having a very visible effect on Saskatchewan – leaving the entire province under special air quality statements.
-
LIVE VIDEO: James Smith residents look for healing on anniversary of massacre
With a mix of remembrance and celebration, James Smith Cree Nation is preparing to mark the one-year anniversary of a tragic event that deeply impacted the community.
-
Riders edge Bombers in overtime thriller to take 58th Labour Day Classic
The Saskatchewan Roughriders topped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 32-30 in overtime Sunday night to take the 58th Labour Day Classic in front of a sold-out Mosaic Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier expected to launch campaign Tuesday for Oct. 3 election
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is expected to call an election Tuesday in a bid for a third consecutive Progressive Conservative majority.
-
Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56
Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.
-
'It's a great time to come out for the family!' Kids' Day at the Fall Fair
Parents looking for a fun final family day before the school year gets going can take the kids to the Red River Exhibition Association's third annual Fall Fair on Labour Day.
Calgary
-
Rocky Mountain House RCMP ends shelter-in-place order for 'male armed with a firearm'
Mounties out of Rocky Mountain House brought a shelter-in-place order to an end with the arrest of one individual.
-
Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour Day
Calgarians could see, smell and taste the smoke as it sat thick in the air Monday morning in the city.
-
Hit-and-run pedestrian collision in northwest Calgary leaves man dead; police locate, arrest suspect
One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary on Monday just after midnight.
Edmonton
-
Smoke covers Edmonton for much of the long weekend
Edmonton remained under air quality statements on Sunday and the smoke shows no signs of going anywhere during Labour Day weekend.
-
Woman dead following pedestrian collision in east Edmonton
A woman is dead following a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Sunday night in east Edmonton.
-
Labour Day Battle of Alberta chance for Elks, Stampeders to generate needed momentum
The Edmonton Elks have a little confidence. The Calgary Stampeders need some. The CFL's annual Battle of Alberta on Labour Day in Calgary features a pair of West Division clubs with gaps between themselves and a playoff spot.
Toronto
-
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
-
A chronology of key events following Ontario's decision to develop Greenbelt lands
Here is a timeline of events in the controversy:
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' criminal trial begins Tuesday
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are scheduled to stand trial in Ottawa starting Tuesday for their role in the three-week protest that overtook the streets around downtown and sparked a national emergency declaration.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in the Glebe
Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a house fire in the Glebe.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Weekend weather in central B.C. causes 'very aggressive' fire activity
British Columbia's wildfire service says long weekend weather conditions caused “very aggressive fire activity” on several active blazes in the province's central fire zone.
-
Joffre Lakes Park to close again as province continues negotiation with First Nations
Joffre Lakes Park will close to the public again Tuesday, as the province and First Nations continue negotiations about how to move forward with reconciliation on the site.
-
As B.C. bears get ready to hibernate, advocates offer safety tips
An emaciated bear was euthanized on the North Shore last week and advocates say the animal's condition could have been a result of feeding on garbage.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A warm and humid air mass hovers over Quebec and Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday in southern Quebec. The warning issued late on Monday morning states that a 'warm and humid air mass is currently affecting a large part of the province.'
-
Man in critical condition after being stabbed downtown Montreal
A man was lying in critical condition in a Montreal hospital late Monday morning after being found injured earlier at a busy downtown intersection.
-
Montreal police allege man intentionally drove into a group of people, injuring 6
A young man who is suspected of injuring six people in Montreal on Sunday evening by driving his car into them has been arrested and was due to be questioned by police investigators on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Small B.C. athlete wins big at 2023 World Dwarf Games
An 11-year-old Vancouver Island athlete came home from the World Dwarf Games in Germany with seven medals. He humbly says there's nothing stopping any of us from achieving our goals, if we can just get out there and do it.
-
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport Sunday afternoon.
-
HeroWork, a charity that helps other charities, to wind down operations
Due to rising construction costs, labour shortages in the trades and dwindling donations along with a number of other factors, the charity's operations will be closing down in the coming weeks.
Atlantic
-
Sailboat located, but 64-year-old remains missing as search continues in N.S.
The sailboat belonging to a 64-year-old man who went missing along Tidnish River in Cumberland County, N.S., has been located, but search efforts continue for the missing man.
-
Retired journalist reflects on covering Swissair Flight 111 disaster off Nova Scotia, 25 years later
Retired ATV/CTV News journalist Rick Grant recollects his coverage of the Swissair Flight 111 crash on Sept. 2, 1998.
-
House fires reported in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
Separate house fires have been reported in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Steve Clark resigns as Ontario housing minister
MPP Steve Clark has resigned from his position as Ontario’s Housing Minister.
-
Search for missing 57-year-old ATV rider in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about a potential strike?
Kids are returning to school this fall amid some uncertainty as teachers continue to negotiate for new contracts. Here's what you need to know.
London
-
'This is a small first step': London opposition MPPs react to Housing Minister Steve Clark’s resignation
London’s three opposition MPPs are reacting to the resignation of Ontario Housing Minster Steve Clark.
-
'We are a labour city': Sarnia holds 121st annual Labour Day Parade
Purple and proud, members of three CUPE unions led the annual Labour Day parade in Sarnia.
-
What’s open and closed in London this Labour Day Monday
The final long weekend of the summer is here and Londoners will be looking to make the most of it. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating while others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in London on Labour Day.