The Calgary truck driver involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Justice Inez Cardinal delivered her sentence to Jaskirat Singh Sidhu in Melfort on Friday morning, describing a “catastrophic” collision.

“The impact of this tragedy will be felt by Canadians for years to come,” she said while delivering her decision.

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years for each of the 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death, to be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to five years for each of the 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, also served concurrently for a total of eight years in prison.

Sidhu also received a 10-year driving ban.

Families of crash victims were in court on Friday. Many carried Broncos jerseys and put them on before Justice Cardinal delivered her sentence.

Around a dozen of Sidhu’s family and friends were also present in the courtroom for the decision.

Sidhu, 30, was driving a semi-truck loaded with peat moss when he collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured in the crash.

On Jan. 7, Sidhu pleaded guilty to all 29 charges in the crash.

At a sentencing hearing later in January, an agreed statement of facts said Sidhu blew through a stop sign at the intersection, ignoring four warning signs, an oversized stop sign and flashing lights.

Cardinal acknowledged that Sidhu didn’t deliberately drive through the stop sign, but said he missed key indicators of a major intersection.

“Mr. Sidhu had ample time to react as he approached the intersection, had he been paying attention,” she said.

She added the collision was “avoidable,” saying it is “baffling” and incomprehensible” that Sidhu, as professional driver, missed it.

“Somehow we must stop this carnage on our highways.”

He was travelling between 86 and 96 kilometres an hour at the time of the crash, court heard. The bus was unable to stop in time, t-boning the semi that was already in the intersection.

The Humboldt Broncos issued a statement after the crash saying the team is thankful that the case has been resolved and that Sidhu was held accountable for his actions in the crash.

“This past year has been extremely difficult,” President Jamie Brockman said in a written release. “Having this legal matter settled and the sentencing complete is a big step in the healing process for the survivors, grieving families, our organization and the community of Humboldt and surrounding area. The sentence is subject to varying opinions but what is important is that Mr. Sidhu plead guilty, has shown remorse and has remained accountable for his careless actions.”

The Broncos added they’re thankful to everyone who supported the team and everyone else affected by the crash.

With files from The Canadian Press

