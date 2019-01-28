The family of Logan Boulet presented the first of 75 victim impact statements submitted for the sentencing of the truck driver in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm on Jan. 8.

His sentencing hearing began on Monday morning at Melfort Provincial Court. In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Sidhu was travelling between 86 and 96 kilometres an hour when the crash occurred. He didn’t stop, since there were no skid marks from braking on the highway.

“The actions of Mr. Sidhu while operating the semi-tractor unit caused the collision,” the statement said.

The statement also said no environmental conditions, like ice or sun glare, contributed to the crash.

Sidhu’s truck was travelling westbound on Highway 335 and had a stop sign. The bus was travelling northbound. The statement said the truck was completely in the intersection and the bus t-boned the semi.

“There was no way that Glen Doerksen, the bus driver, could have avoided the collision,” the statement said.

Court heard alcohol and drugs were not a factor and Sidhu wasn’t believed to be distracted at the time of the crash.

The hearing outlined the injuries of the people who were on the bus. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured. Two survivors are paralyzed and one remains in hospital.

Court received 75 victim impact statements; 65 of them will be read during the hearing.

Boulet’s family was the first to present to court.

“I am constantly surrounded by reminders of Logan,” said his mother, Bernadine. “It’s the little things that I don’t expect to stop me in my tracks, but they do.”

Boulet’s father, Toby, added he wished he didn’t have to write the statement.

“I just want to hold my boy. I ache everywhere. I just want Logan to come home,” he said.

Boulet was alive for about 19 hours after the crash, court heard. He donated his organs to six people across Canada, sparking a drive for nearly 100,000 people to sign their organ donor cards after his death.

The sentencing is scheduled to last until Friday.

CTV’s Ashley Field, Saron Fanel and Jill Machyshon are at the sentencing.