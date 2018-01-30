

CTV Saskatoon





A jury in Battleford is set to begin hearing evidence today at the trial of Gerald Stanley.

Stanley, 56, who was formally arraigned and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Monday, is accused in the death of Colten Boushie.

Boushie, a 22-year-old from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot and killed on a farm near Biggar, Sask., in August 2016. The death caught national attention and has sparked racial tension across the province.

Boushie’s cousin, who was on hand for jury selection Monday, told media she was frustrated with the selection process. The jury doesn’t consist of anyone who is visibly Indigenous.

“It was really difficult to sit there today and watch every single visible Indigenous person be challenged by the defence,” Jade Tootoosis said. “It’s not surprising, but extremely frustrating, and it’s something that we feared has come true. I’m unsure how to feel about how the proceedings are going to go from here on out, but we’ll continue to be at the courthouse every day.”

The jury, consisting of seven women and five men, as well as two alternates, was chosen at Battleford’s Alex Dillabough Centre.

Each lawyer was given 14 opportunities to challenge a potential juror. The juror locked eyes with Stanley and if a lawyer stated, “challenge,” the potential juror was excused from the jury.

Stanley’s lawyer, Scott Spencer, declined comment Monday, but issued a statement Friday, ahead of the trial. He noted in the statement Stanley will not be speaking with media and said the trail is “not a referendum on racism.”

“Unfortunately, racial tensions existed in Saskatchewan, and across Canada, before the Boushie tragedy and they continue today,” part of the statement reads. “It will take a lot of time and effort to mitigate those tensions. It is dangerous to deny them, but it is perhaps equally dangerous to allege racism where it does not exist. Either way, race has nothing to do with the proper outcome of Gerry’s trial.”

Spencer also said he has concerns about some media coverage of the case but believes the jury will take a balanced approach, allowing Stanley to receive a fair trial.

Seven-hundred-and-fifty summons were sent to potential jurors in Battleford, North Battleford and the surrounding community. About 225 of those people were expected at jury selection Monday morning, but about 20 people did not show up.

The trial is scheduled to run until Feb. 15.

Angelina Irinici and Melanie Nagy are in Battleford covering the trial: