Christina Haugan told the man who was driving the truck that killed her husband that she forgives him in court on Tuesday.

Christina delivered her victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of Jaskirat Sidhu in Melfort.

Her husband, Darcy Haugan, was one of 16 people killed when the truck Sidhu was driving collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

Sidhu pleaded guilty to all charges on Jan. 8. His sentencing began on Monday. Court heard 39 of an expected 75 victim impact statements on the first day of sentencing.

‘I forgive you’

Christina said she is still angry about the crash that impacted her entire family.

“I want to tell you I forgive you,” she told Sidhu in court.

Darcy’s brother remembered the Broncos coach as a kind man who never held a grudge and always chose to see the good in people.

‘My life changed forever’

The crash claimed the life of 10 players, including captain Logan Schatz. His mother, Bonnie Schatz, spoke about the hours following the crash when she found out her son was gone.

“Then it happened, they called our names, my heart dropped,” she said. “I didn’t want to go to them. That was the moment my life changed forever.”

She went on to say the pain from the crash has consumed her life.

“I know life will go on, but how can it without Logan?” she said.

Logan’s older sister spoke of her wedding day in December. She told court it was one of her hardest days, since there was an empty chair where her brother should have been sitting.

Mother feels lost without her son

Logan Hunter’s mother submitted her statement to court. It was read aloud by his billet mother.

She said she keeps her son’s door closed “so his smell won’t disappear.”

She wrote she feels numb and lost, and her life was destroyed when her son died.

Hunter’s older sister added in her statement that the crash was entirely preventable.

“Many others will never be able to live and love in the same way, including myself,” she said.

Youngest Bronco killed would have taken over family farm

Adam Herold, the youngest player killed at 16 years old, would have taken over his family’s farm near Montmartre one day.

“One can only dream now where his drive and intellect could have taken the farm,” his father, Russell Herold, said while he spoke to court.

Russell told Sidhu he took the only sibling his daughter had.

“You have effectively ended our family name,” he said.

Keeping Sidhu in her prayers

Jacob Leicht’s mother told the hearing that mental health may be the biggest challenge for the families and victims of the crash.

“I hurt like I’ve never hurt before,” Celeste Leicht said. “I choose forgiveness and finding peace.”

She told Sidhu that she will keep him in her prayers, along with the other families impacted by the crash.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to last until Friday.