SASKATOON -- Check back for the latest results from the 2020 Saskatoon civic election.

Here's a list of candidates, those whose names are bolded with "Elected" listed next to it have been declared winners.

MAYOR

Don Atchison

Charlie Clark (Incumbent)

Rob Norris

Zubair Sheikh

Cary Tarasoff

Mark Zielke

WARD 2 CITY COUNCILLOR

Hilary Gough (Incumbent)

Rose Kasleder

WARD 3 CITY COUNCILLOR

Bobbi Ehman

Elizabeth Faye

Janine Lazaro

Mark Mills

Colin Prang

Nick Sackville

Chris Sicotte

WARD 4 CITY COUNCILLOR

Troy Davies - Acclaimed

WARD 5 CITY COUNCILLOR

Randy Donauer (Incumbent)

Paul Miazga

WARD 6 CITY COUNCILLOR

Cynthia Block (Incumbent)

Lee Kormish

Jon Naylor

WARD 7 CITY COUNCILLOR

Mairin Loewen (Incumbent)

Carol Reynolds

Jim Rhode

Darcy Warrington

WARD 8 CITY COUNCILLOR

Sarina Gersher (Incumbent)

Brian Shalovelo

WARD 9 CITY COUNCILLOR

Bev Dubois (Incumbent)

Carla Shabaga

WARD 10 CITY COUNCILLOR

A.J. Itterman

Zach Jeffries (Incumbent)

Anjum Saeed