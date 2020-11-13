Advertisement
Live Results for 2020 Saskatoon civic election
SASKATOON -- Check back for the latest results from the 2020 Saskatoon civic election.
Here's a list of candidates, those whose names are bolded with "Elected" listed next to it have been declared winners.
MAYOR
Don Atchison
Charlie Clark (Incumbent)
Rob Norris
Zubair Sheikh
Cary Tarasoff
Mark Zielke
WARD 2 CITY COUNCILLOR
Hilary Gough (Incumbent)
Rose Kasleder
WARD 3 CITY COUNCILLOR
Bobbi Ehman
Elizabeth Faye
Janine Lazaro
Mark Mills
Colin Prang
Nick Sackville
Chris Sicotte
WARD 4 CITY COUNCILLOR
Troy Davies - Acclaimed
WARD 5 CITY COUNCILLOR
Randy Donauer (Incumbent)
Paul Miazga
WARD 6 CITY COUNCILLOR
Cynthia Block (Incumbent)
Lee Kormish
Jon Naylor
WARD 7 CITY COUNCILLOR
Mairin Loewen (Incumbent)
Carol Reynolds
Jim Rhode
Darcy Warrington
WARD 8 CITY COUNCILLOR
Sarina Gersher (Incumbent)
Brian Shalovelo
WARD 9 CITY COUNCILLOR
Bev Dubois (Incumbent)
Carla Shabaga
WARD 10 CITY COUNCILLOR
A.J. Itterman
Zach Jeffries (Incumbent)
Anjum Saeed