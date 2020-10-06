SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan New Democratic Party Leader Ryan Meili is expected to make an announcement in Saskatoon about a plan that the NDP says would offer support to seniors.

On Monday, the NDP pledged to fund 100 new doctors, 150 registered nurses 300 licensed practical nurses and 500 continuing care assistants if elected.

