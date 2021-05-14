SASKATOON -- Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen is scheduled to speak with media Friday at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the homicide of Braden Herman.

Braden’s body was found in a wooded area within city limits on Tuesday evening, acccording to police.

Bernie Herman, 53, a 32-year member of the RCMP, is charged in connection to Braden's death.

Despite having the same last name, Braden’s family says the two were not related.

The accused made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

