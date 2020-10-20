SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Saskatoon 10:30 Tuesday morning. You can watch live using the player above.

The event will be held in the electoral district of Saskatoon Riversdale where Moe is expected to appear with Marv Friesen, the Sask. Party candidate there.

Outgoing NDP MLA Danielle Chartier, who was running as an incumbant, won the district in 2016 with just over 48 per cent of the vote. The Sask. Party netted just under 43 per cent of votes cast.

During a stop in Battleford on Monday, Moe highlighted commitments he's made previously during the campaign.

