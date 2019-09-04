Officials from the Little Red River Park near Prince Albert are hoping a new fire safety initiative will help keep the forest in better health.

“We owe it to future generations to do our part,” said City of Prince Albert parks manager Timothy Yeaman. “I know as a city we don’t know every aspect of fire management and what is needed to undertake such a huge task.”

The city hosted a forestry and vegetative management demonstration at the park to spread awareness about fire smart removal.

A seven hour long fire smart management presentation was held for the public which allowed industry professionals to show the community important fire safety practices from basal treatments, mulching, selective tree removal and power line protection.

Yeaman stressed the importance of spreading knowledge of fire prevention and taking care of the forest to ensure future generations are able to also help preserve the forest.

"We need to learn from the experts but we also need to listen to what the community is saying and have that listening ear,” said Yeaman. “I don’t think it's okay for us to not acknowledge that there are concerns that the community does have when it comes to fire smart management and the techniques that do take place.”