Saskatoon police are looking for more information about a shooting that injured a man on Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to reports of an injured man in the 300 block of Douglas Crescent around 9 a.m. The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators do not believe the shooting took place at the above address and are trying to figure out where the man was shot, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.