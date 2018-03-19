Little information available after weekend shooting
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 12:17PM CST
Saskatoon police are looking for more information about a shooting that injured a man on Saturday morning.
Police say officers were called to reports of an injured man in the 300 block of Douglas Crescent around 9 a.m. The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators do not believe the shooting took place at the above address and are trying to figure out where the man was shot, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
