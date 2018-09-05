He is described as a little boy with a big heart.

Mason Gariepy, of Prince Albert, was born on October 10, 2010.

He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of six and later died at the age seven.

“He was an amazing kid and I wish every kid could’ve known a kid like Mason,” said his mother, Gale Gariepy.

She said Mason had dreams of becoming a nurse.

During his stages of treatment he spent several months at the Royal University Hospital, followed by more time at a children’s hospital in Calgary.

“Mason spent almost one full year on the pediatric unit receiving treatment, and throughout that time he was adored by the staff and everyone who met him. He will always be remembered as a fighter and a little hero for all he had to go through,” said Kelsey Luedtke, recreation therapist with RUH.

While Mason underwent treatment in Calgary, he noticed a robot being used to uplift the spirits of sick children and to make surgeries a little less scary, Gale said.

His critical illness meant he was eligible to grant a wish with the Make-A-Wish foundation, and last November Mason wished to give a humanoid robot called MEDi to RUH and to name it “Nurse Mason.”

It can talk to kids about treatment – and even sing to them. Mason hoped the robot would bring sick children comfort while they undergo procedures at the hospital, the Make-A-Wish foundation says.

He died before he could give the robot to the hospital – but on Wednesday his family made a posthumous tribute to the RUH pediatric unit.

“We are delighted that his wish to help other children through their challenging medical journeys will come true and want to thank his family, and our incredible donors, partners and supporters, for making it possible. Mason would have been so grateful and beyond excited,” said Allyson Toye, regional manager of Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan.