SASKATOON -- After more than 15 years of representing Saskatchewan, Senator Lillian Dyck announced her retirement on the same day as her birthday.

She turned 75 on Monday, the mandatory age of retirement for senators.

Dyck was the first female Indigenous senator to be appointed and the first Canadian-born Chinese senator.

An award-winning scientist from the University of Saskatchewan, Dyck served on a number of Senate committees and was chair of the Senate Committee on Aboriginal Peoples from 2015 to 2019.

Dyck also spent much of her time in office bringing attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

She also fought to remove sex-based inequities within the Indian Act which penalized indigenous women who married non-indigenous men.