SASKATOON -- At around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, a lightning strike to a home on South Point Drive in the Ashwood Estates district of Corman Park caused a fire.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to find a fire in the attic. Both occupants of the home and their dogs had safely evacuated from the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

As the fire took place in an area outside of the Saskatoon Fire Department’s investigative jurisdiction, a damage estimate will not be provided. There were no injuries as a result of the fire.