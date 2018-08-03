

CTV Saskatoon





After a Thursday’s overnight thunderstorm, one Saskatoon family awoke to find their yard covered with splinters of tree bark and their outdoor electrical wiring fried.

Joan Goodman said a bolt of lightning struck her neighbour’s tree. But it didn’t stop there, the bolt’s current travelled through the ground, burning out a power outlet in her yard.

“The receptacle is just hanging out and it’s all burnt out and charcoaled,” Goodman, adding that the roasted circuit was connected to a water fountain in her garden. Not surprisingly, the fountain is no longer operational.

“The realization that we did in fact have a lightning strike is scary, it’s really scary. But at the same time, I’m thankful it could have been so much worse and it’s actually not. It really speaks to the power of Mother Nature.”

The City of Saskatoon said it received a few calls about properties damaged during the storm, but nothing “too significant.”