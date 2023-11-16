SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • 'Lighting up the night for 25 years': BHP Enchanted Forest begins in Saskatoon

    The unofficial kick-off to the holiday season is underway in Saskatoon.

    The switch was flipped for inaugural light up at the BHP Enchanted Forest Wednesday, marking the 25th anniversary of the display.

    It opens to the public starting Saturday with walk-through events Thursday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Ticket for those nights are only available at the gate.

    This year’s show promises a longer drive through as well as three new displays — BHP’s Christmas around the world, the tunnel of lights and prairie portraits.

    Passes are available at select businesses or at the gate. Proceeds go to The Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and The City Hospital Foundation.

    The event runs until January 7. 

