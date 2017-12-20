The Lighthouse Supported Living is asking the public for donations to install a metal detector at the front entrance of the shelter in an effort to keep people safe.

The emergency shelter says it’s dealing with a “crisis” of keeping its clients safe in the wake of increased crystal meth use in Saskatoon. The shelter plans to renovate its main entrance and install a metal detector at the cost of $60,000.

“It's sometimes shocking what people will carry around and they can conceal it,” The Lighthouse executive director Don Windels said. “We don’t want to pat people down … the best way would just be to have that metal detector so if they’re trying to hide something it will alert us.”

Kim McKay has been living at the emergency shelter since last August and says she’s seen weapons and drugs inside The Lighthouse. She says her teenage son used to visit her there but now they meet at the mall because the shelter makes him feel uncomfortable.

“It would make it a lot of difference because there are so many people bringing knives or forks and everything like that,” McKay said. “I feel scared for the staff too.”

The Lighthouse says it’s not only working to increase safety and security of those who live and stay at the shelter, but anyone who spends time downtown.

Beginning Jan. 1, an internal and community safety worker will monitor the inside and outside of the shelter during the evening to ensure safety of clients and prevent loitering.

“If people are walking down the street and there's a whole crowd of people, sometimes people feel intimidated, even though they could be very, very harmless,” Windels said. “It’s to give that extra sense of safety.”

The Lighthouse also hopes to have the new entrance staffed 24-hours a day and will need to hire another employee. The entrance will include a new system for people to go through before they can enter the shelter. Bags will be checked by staff if clients want to bring them inside, or they will have to be kept at the entrance to ensure certain items aren’t brought in.

The Lighthouse is accepting donations by phone, in person and online.