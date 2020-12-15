SASKATOON -- Mainly cloudy conditions persist through the bulk of the day, as we finally see a slight warm-up heading into Wednesday.

The rest of the week plays like a re-run, warming with snow then cooling off.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -16

Evening: -16

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -9

Thursday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -1