Light snowfall scatters across the province as we see another brisk day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 6:29AM CST
SASKATOON -- Mainly cloudy conditions persist through the bulk of the day, as we finally see a slight warm-up heading into Wednesday.
The rest of the week plays like a re-run, warming with snow then cooling off.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: -16
Evening: -16
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -9
Thursday – Snow Showers
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -1