Light snow pushes across central Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 8:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures stay below seasonal this afternoon, and then plunge overnight as a ridge of high pressure moves into the northern grain belt.
Cold air will persist through the rest of the winter, which officially ends Thursday night.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Snow Showers
High: -7 C
Evening: -9 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -21 C
Afternoon High: -10 C
Thursday –Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -22 C
· Afternoon High: -9