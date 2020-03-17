SASKATOON -- Temperatures stay below seasonal this afternoon, and then plunge overnight as a ridge of high pressure moves into the northern grain belt.

Cold air will persist through the rest of the winter, which officially ends Thursday night.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow Showers

High: -7 C

Evening: -9 C

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -21 C

Afternoon High: -10 C

Thursday –Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -22 C

· Afternoon High: -9