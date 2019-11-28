SASKATOON – It’s another cloudy day, with flurries funneling towards us.

Temperatures remain fairly constant throughout the day, similar to Wednesday.

However, the similarities end there as advancing snow pushes in from the southwest later in the day.

Overnight flurries will leave their mark as we head towards the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –PM Snow Showers

High: -6 C

Evening: -7 C

9 p.m.: -7 C

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -13 C

Afternoon High: -8 C