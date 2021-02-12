Advertisement
Light snow greets us as Extreme Cold Warnings continue into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 6:24AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures are warmer than they were at this time yesterday, but remain dangerous.
As evening falls the skies clear and we’ll see the mercury dip back toward the minus-forty threshold, regardless of wind. It won’t likely change until Monday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -24
Evening: -27
Saturday –Sunny.
Morning Low: -38
Afternoon High: -26
Sunday – Sunny
Morning Low: -38
Afternoon High: -23