SASKATOON -- Temperatures are warmer than they were at this time yesterday, but remain dangerous.

As evening falls the skies clear and we’ll see the mercury dip back toward the minus-forty threshold, regardless of wind. It won’t likely change until Monday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -24

Evening: -27

Saturday –Sunny.

Morning Low: -38

Afternoon High: -26

Sunday – Sunny

Morning Low: -38

Afternoon High: -23