Light flurries bring more mild temperatures: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- Morning snowfall dusts across Saskatoon with another dreary day ahead.
The system will also serve to give us a brief reprieve from the bitter cold we’ve seen the past few days. However, it will be short-lived as temperatures plunge again as we head into Friday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow Showers
High: -14 C
Evening: -14 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -21 C
Afternoon High: -19 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -26 C
Afternoon High: -17 C