SASKATOON -- Morning snowfall dusts across Saskatoon with another dreary day ahead.

The system will also serve to give us a brief reprieve from the bitter cold we’ve seen the past few days. However, it will be short-lived as temperatures plunge again as we head into Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow Showers

High: -14 C

Evening: -14 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -21 C

Afternoon High: -19 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -26 C

Afternoon High: -17 C