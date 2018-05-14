

CTV Saskatoon





A man guilty in the death of an inmate at Saskatoon Correctional Centre and in three stabbings, including one fatal stabbing, is set to spend life in prison.

Raven Constant, who entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in November 2017 and a guilty plea last week to manslaughter, was sentenced Friday at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench. He was given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 20 years for the murder, a 12-year sentence for the manslaughter charge, and another 12-year sentence for the two aggravated assault charges.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Constant’s pleas to second-degree murder and aggravated assault were in connection with three stabbings in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 2013. One stabbing resulted in the death of Jonathan Moosewaypayo.

The other guilty plea, to manslaughter, was in relation to the death of Cornell Henry.

Henry was on remand at the prison on Oct. 23, 2017, when he was assaulted. He died in hospital 10 days after the assault.

Another inmate, Nathan Ermine, was charged alongside Constant in the Saskatoon Correctional Centre incident.