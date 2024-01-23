‘Life-saving work’: Job seekers hope to be a part of new addictions treatment centre
Job seekers were out in Saskatoon Tuesday hoping to be a part of the groundbreaking Indigenous treatment centre set to open in the spring in North Battleford.
Staffing will be put in place in the coming months for the centre which will be run by an Alberta group and boasts a high success rate for patients.
On Tuesday, Freda Sakebow drove more than two hours to attend the job fair in hopes of getting an interview for a position at an addiction treatment centre.
“It’s the creator’s work, it's life-saving work,” Sakebow told CTV News.
“An amazing opportunity for North Battleford, and more importantly for the people who need the services.”
The centre will operate in North Battleford and will be managed by the Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres which also runs a facility in Edmonton.
“It’s a program open to all residents of Saskatchewan, and we welcome anyone who chooses to participate in the program,” Director of the Battlefords Treatment Centre, Brad Cardinal, told CTV News.
The treatment centre in Edmonton boasts a 90 per cent success rate according to Cardinal which he attributes to the culturally centred approach.
“We do have elders on site. We will have counsellors on-site and group therapy. They’ll have an opportunity to participate in the ceremony,” he said.
Potential patients can apply online or get referred through a medical professional. The addictions treated at the centre will have a wide reach.
“Process addiction, physical addiction, addiction to alcohol, gambling addiction,” he said.
Funding comes from the provincial government.
There will be spots for 14 people, who will on average stay in-house for 42 days. The job fair aims to hire about a dozen staff.
“We are looking for nursing staff, health care aids, cleaning and janitorial staff, admin staff, and people to work in the kitchen.”
MLA, Betty Nippi-Albright, was on hand to hear about the centre.
“This treatment centre is from an Indigenous perspective and as a critic for First Nations and Metis relations it’s important for me to show support for programming that is being developed here in Saskatchewan,” she said.
The centre is expected to open in April with renovations currently underway.
It’s a treatment option that Sakebow was hoping she could be a part of, and she will eagerly await word on an interview for a position.
“Saskatchewan definitely needs this.”
A second job fair will be held in North Battleford on Thursday at the Gold Eagle Lodge.
