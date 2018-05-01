

CTV Saskatoon





Dozens gathered outside Saskatoon city hall on Monday to show their opposition to the restructuring of Saskatoon public libraries.

In 2016, SPL announced its plans to restructure to community-led service and since then, multiple staff members have been laid off.

The demonstration was led by the group Stop the Cuts Saskatoon and CUPE 2669, the union representing library workers.

The CUPE president protesting what she calls “top-down toxicity.”

“Today we're trying to raise some awareness and gather our forces together because we're facing a pretty big restructure,” Pamela Ryder of CUPE said. “We've got a lot of people that are going to be losing a lot of their wages going from full time to part time, we've got quite a few people, and we're looking for pay equity, we're looking to make this correct.”

The group has circulated a petition, and plans to take their concerns to city hall.