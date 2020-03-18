PRINCE ALBERT -- Non-essential public facilities will close Wednesday in Prince Albert.

The Emergency Operations Centre met Tuesday morning to discuss COVID-19 measures throughout the city and decided to close 21 facilities as of 4 p.m. due to the need for caution and low attendance.

That includes the Alfred Jenkins Field House, E.A Rawlinson Centre , Mann Art Gallery, Art Hauser Centre and John M. Cuelenaere Public Library.

“This was a difficult decision but one that will allow us to focus our attention on our essential services,” city manager Jim Toye said.

“We’ve had a chance to meet with our emergency response staff and to communicate the change in service to our employees.”

City Hall will remain partially open until further notice to accommodate all normal business activities.

The city still recommends that events of 250 or more people be cancelled.

The closure will not affect these facilities and services:

Cemetery

Airport (although some flights have been cancelled)

Landfill

Garbage and recycling collection

Transit

No cases of COVID-19 have been reported within Prince Albert.