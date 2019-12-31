SASKATOON -- A 40-year-old woman has gone missing from a mental health care home on La Loche Road, police say,

Brittany Remington went missing on Monday. She had said that she hoped to hitch hike to Victoria, police say.

She is described as six-foot-four and 230 pounds with curly, short blond hair and a fair complexion with freckles. She wears glasses and has a tiger tattoo on her left arm. She was wearing a gray Columbia jacket, Nike winter boots and stud earrings.

The complainant advised that Remington is part of the LGTB community and is vulnerable, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.