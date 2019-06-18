

Jacob Carr, CTV Saskatoon





The Western Development Museum, in partnership with the Saskatoon Pride Festival, hosted the first ever “Spark Your Pride” event on Monday.

Those in attendance were encouraged to mingle and share their experiences with one another.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to help the LGBTQ+ community express their personal history and create pride.

“It’s the beginning of a conversation amongst a lot of very diverse individuals who have a common thread of being queer or two-spirit, and experienced a great deal of discrimination over the years,” said event chair Mike McCoy.

Pride events continue for the rest of the week, culminating in the pride parade on Saturday.