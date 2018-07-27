The family of a man found dead in the middle of a Saskatchewan highway is appealing to the public for answers.

Merle Curley, 33, was found dead in the middle of Highway 4 just after 4 a.m. Wednesday by a passing driver, according to RCMP.

Officers believe the father of five was hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene, which is about one kilometre south of Battleford.

“Please, whoever you are, come forward,” his brother Craig Armstrong told CTV News. “Let us rest. Let Merle rest at ease.”

Merle’s four brothers spoke with CTV News near where the incident happened Friday morning.

They said they believe Merle was drinking alcohol the night before and was walking home to the Mosquito First Nation about 30 kilometers away. The brothers said Merle may have got tired and fell asleep on the side of the road.

His brothers said the incident could have been an accident, and want the driver to come forward.

“You’re probably stressed out, we’re stressed out. Let’s just get it over with and straighten it out and we’ll all sleep better,” Merle’s brother Darryl Curley said.

Curley is being remembered as outgoing, active and always having fun.

Darryl said he will miss teaching him how to use machinery at work. He said Merle was a hard worker as a maintenance employee at Sask. Valley Oilfield Maintenance.

“He was my right-hand man,” he said. “We did everything together. He was a big part of me. Whenever I needed somebody to talk to or anything he was the guy to say, ‘Just do it, do what’s right, do what you feel is right.’”

The family is hoping there is surveillance video from a nearby gas station that may lead to answers.

-- with files from CTV's Janella Hamilton