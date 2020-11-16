SASKATOON -- As the sun came up over Saskatoon, RCMP, alongside members of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan raised the Métis flag for Louis Riel Day.

“On behalf of Saskatchewan RCMP I’d like to confirm that we recognize and respect the Métis ancestors in this province,” RCMP Superintendent Donovan Fisher said. “And to take the opportunity to renew our friendship with Métis Saskatchewan.”

Louis Riel Day remembers and honours the death of Métis leader Louis Riel who led two rebellions against the Government of Canada in the 1800’s.

“Today is about Louis Riel. The leader of the Métis, the defender of his people. A protector of Métis lands and farming conditions in Saskatchewan,” Fisher said. "Even though it is honouring his death that brings us together today, I choose to honour his life which he dedicated to ensuring the continuation of the Métis people.”

“Louis Riel died for what he believed in, let us not forget.” Métis Elder Norman Fleury said.

“There’s another quote, three days before the battle of Batoche, we called it resistance. ’In a little while it will be over, we may fail, but the rights of which we contend will not die.’ Isn’t that amazing?” Métis Nation Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said.