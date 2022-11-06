'Let's get you home safe': SGI campaign launch focuses on calling for a safe ride home

SGI launched a campaign on Nov. 6, informing Saskatchewan residents that there’s never a wrong time to call someone when you need help getting home safe.

The “Let’s get you home safe” campaign launched on YouTube on Sunday and will be running on TV and in movie theatres across the province.

It reminds people not to be afraid to reach out if they’re impaired and don’t have a safe ride — and to try to step up if someone calls on them.

“We hope this new campaign resonates with people. “It makes the point that every good choice you make matters. If you are impaired — even if you didn’t make a plan beforehand — please find a safe ride,” SGI President Penny McCune said in a news release.

“You can call a family member or a friend. Anyone who cares about you would much rather be woken by you calling them for a lift than finding out you were hurt — or worse — in an impaired driving collision.”

The video — part of SGI’s Stick With Safety series of promotional campaigns — is currently available on all of SGI’s social media platforms.

If you find yourself impaired and you don’t have a way home, you still have options, SGI has said.

You can call a friend or family member, a taxi service, or just spend the night where you are.

“If you’re the one who gets a late, late night call from a friend or family member who needs a sober ride home... give them one,” McCune said.

“Be glad that they care enough about themselves, the people who love them, and the other people on the road to make the right choice.”