Let it shine! We’re in for a gem of a day with highs pushing into the plus twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 6:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- The bad news is we’ll see stronger winds develop as the day wears on, but even still the warmth is welcome.
Looking ahead to later in the week, things return to where we’ve seen them, with the potential of showers in the mix.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny / PM Wind
High: 21
Evening: 19
Thursday – Showers
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 13
Friday –Sunny
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 12