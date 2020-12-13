SASKATOON -- Lester B. Pearson School will be moving to online learning starting Monday after several people there tested positive for COVID-19, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

In a news release sent out on Saturday, the school division said the decision to move to Level 4 of the provincial Safe Schools Plan was made in consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

It comes after an outbreak was declared at the school on Friday, the division said.

“Several positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the school in recent days, which has resulted in the temporary closure of a number of classrooms as close contacts were directed to self-isolate. These disruptions have made it difficult for staff to deliver instruction for all students,” the division said in a news release.

The school is expected to return to in-class instruction on Jan. 4, following the holiday break.

Saskatoon Public Schools said since the start of the school year, it has had 135 positive cases at 41 schools and at the board office.

Another school, Centennial Collegiate, is operating at Level 4, with all learning taking place online, according to the school division.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have put in place are critical to reducing the risk of transmission. Mask requirements, proper hand hygiene, physical distancing when possible, and cohorting classes are all measures our schools have implemented to help protect students and staff members,” the release said.