The City of Saskatoon is offering an alternative to handing out candy on Halloween.

Starting Oct. 9, leisure centre coupons are available to hand out to kids on Halloween night. A limited number of coupons are available on a first come, first serve basis at any leisure centre in the city, and each person will be limited to a maximum of 50.

The goal of the offer is to encourage healthy and active children. The coupons provide 20 per cent off general admission to the leisure centres for youth, adults, or a family.

Eligible leisure centres include the Cosmo, Lakewood, and Lawson Civic Centres, the Shaw Centre, the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, and the Saskatoon Field House.

Admission for children under the age of six is free, year-round.