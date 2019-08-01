City administration recommends adding further stipulations to the bylaw governing the transportation network companies looking after taxi’s and ridesharing.

In a report, administration outlines several bylaw requirements that may warrant additional regulations regarding lost property, in-car equipment and data recording.

It says the current bylaw requires drivers to take care of property “delivered or entrusted to them, or left in the vehicle by any passenger.” The report says drivers have had to return material left behind by a customer and charged a fee for the service.

Administration is now recommending the bylaw require a driver to “take all reasonable steps to identify if a passenger has forgotten any personal property and return these items to them.” If the customer can’t be found, the property would be taken to the lost and found department at the Saskatoon police headquarters.

City officials also want to make it an offence to tamper, block, interfere or disable an in-car security camera, and they want drivers to report wait times, cancelled fares and times where a customer did not show up.

The report is expected to be discussed during the next transportation committee meeting on Tuesday at city hall.