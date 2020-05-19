SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a learner driver is facing over $1,300 in fines after being caught going double the speed limit on Spadina Crescent Saturday.

In a tweet posted by the SPS Traffic Unit Sunday, it was revealed the driver was going 128 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

According to police the driver was fined $1,000 for speeding, and faces a seven day impoundment of the vehicle. The driver was also given a $150 ticket for being an unaccompanied learner driver, as well as a $100 ticket for failing to produce a license.

Officers also ticketed the driver $150 for a loud muffler, along with a mandatory muffler repair request.