Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and interim NDP leader Nicole Sarauer urged Saskatchewan residents to be respectful if commenting on the Gerald Stanley murder trial.

Both political party leaders made the comments Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association annual convention, ahead of the trial’s closing arguments scheduled for Thursday.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie. The Cree man was shot after an SUV he was in drove onto Stanley’s farm near Biggar. The case has brought racial tensions to the forefront in Saskatchewan and has prompted calls for mutual respect.

Moe said the verdict, whatever it may be, could cause strong reactions. He said while people are entitled to express their opinion he asked them to do so respectfully.

“I would urge everyone to be very measured in this action and understand our personal responsibility,” Moe said. “Our personal responsibility for our thoughts, for our actions, for our comments, and that includes our comments on social media.”

Sarauer said the discussion surrounding the case shows there’s more work to do when it comes to “building together.”

“We have to continue walking forward toward reconciliation and away from prejudice,” she told reporters.

The jury received a two-day break after hearing five days of evidence in Battleford’s Court of Queen’s Bench. Stanley was the last witness to testify. On Friday, he said he believed the gun was empty when a bullet fired from the Russian-made Tokarev pistol that killed Boushie.

He testified he fired two warning shots to scare a group of people he thought was trying to steal from his property. He said he fired a third shot but didn’t know if the gun went off. He then ran to the SUV because he thought his wife may have been underneath it. Stanley said when he reached with his left hand to turn the vehicle off, his other hand, holding the pistol, went slightly into the window and the gun fired.

“It just went off,” Stanley said.

Defence lawyer Scott Spencer argued the fatal shot was the result of a hang fire, a delay between when the trigger is pulled and when the bullet fires.

A gun expert who testified for the Crown said hang fires are rare and said the Tokarev fired fine when he tested it. He said one bullet, out of 36 tested, was a dud and did not fire.

Crown prosecutor Bill Burge questioned Stanley about how he handled the gun and his knowledge of gun safety.

“Did you learn that if you pull a trigger that doesn’t go off you better treat this gun as something dangerous that might go off?” Burge asked, to which Stanley replied he’s known for about 20 years.

Crown witness Belinda Jackson, who was in the SUV when Boushie was shot, said she saw Stanley shoot Boushie in the head. Boushie died of a single gunshot wound that entered behind his left ear and exited through the right side of his neck.

The chief of Red Pheasant First Nation, where Boushie was from, said in a news release Wednesday the First Nation is not hopeful it will “see justice done.” It went on to say the people in the vehicle with Boushie have been traumatized and the death of Boushie has impacted the First Nations community across Saskatchewan.

“At Red Pheasant we see all of these proceedings as being connected as they result from the same source: The racist responses from the larger community to the plight experienced by First Nations people. We hope for more from the Canadian people,” it reads.

Lawyers in the case are expected to deliver closing arguments Thursday morning. Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Martel Popescul will then give his instructions to the jury before deliberations begin.