Leader Profile: Carla Beck, NDP

The first woman elected leader of the Saskatchewan New Democrats, Carla Beck has served in the role since 2022 after she beat out Saskatoon-based Métis lawyer Kaitlin Harvey to succeed former leader Ryan Meili.

Raised on a mixed farm near the community of Lang, Beck spent 20 years as a social worker and served two terms as a Regina Public School Board trustee prior to being elected as the MLA for Regina Lakeview in 2016.

Beck and her husband Guy live in Regina with their three children, Hannah, Nolan and Maya.

Over the course of her tenure at the legislature, Beck has served as deputy leader, caucus chair, opposition critic for labour and education as well as early learning and childcare.

Under Beck, the Sask. NDP has expanded its seat count to 14 — following dual wins in a trio of Regina byelections in 2023. The party also successfully held onto its seat in Saskatoon-Meewasin in 2022.

In the past two years as opposition leader, Beck has focused criticism at the Sask. Party’s handling of personnel shortages in healthcare, classroom size and complexity concerns in Saskatchewan schools, affordability issues, as well as the scandals that have befallen several Sask. Party MLAs, some of whom now sit as independents.

The NDP under Beck unanimously opposed the government’s pronoun policy and worked to delay the passing of the Parents’ Bill of Rights in late 2023.

Beck has focused on broadening her party’s appeal during her tenure. On certain occasions, the New Democrats have agreed with the Sask. Party, most notably in asking for the province to be included in a federal carbon tax carve out.

If elected this fall, Beck has promised an NDP government will increase education funding by $2 billion over four years as well as provide $1.1 billion for frontline healthcare workers with a focus on retention.

Additionally, the New Democrats would scrap the proposed marshals service, eliminate the provincial sales tax on groceries and the provincial gas tax in addition to providing $40,000 loans for new small businesses.

The party also vows not to institute any new tax hikes if elected.

Oct. 28 will see Beck try to reclaim lost territory and end the NDP’s 17-year stretch in opposition.