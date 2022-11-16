Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trial

The reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.

The Crown argued the children’s testimony was credible, while the defence called their evidence unreliable.

A 37-year-old woman and her 29-year-old boyfriend have been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

They can’t be named because it would identify the woman’s daughter and two nephews who are protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

On Dec. 7, 2020, police were called to a home on Lenore Drive for reports of a child on the roof of a duplex.

After officers and neighbours helped the then-seven-year-old down, police found the boy’s four-year-old brother confined in an empty room — tied shut with yellow rope.

The child abuse trial began in December 2021. Court heard from several witnesses, including the woman, the kids, a pediatrician, social workers and police officers.

Pictures showing bruises and scratches on the boys’ bodies and their empty bedroom was shown in court.

The defence argued police didn’t take enough pictures of the home and didn’t include images of the hairbrush and broom allegedly used to hit the children.

“I’m talking about a lack of evidence,” said lawyer Blaine Beaven who is representing the woman in the case.

Beaven said his client’s testimony was “consistent and logical.”

Meanwhile, Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli called the accused’s testimony “unbelievable and self-serving,” referencing the woman’s reasoning for confining the boys in their room.

Morelli referenced evidence that all three children agreed on in their testimony: the youngest boy slept in a closet, the older boy slept on the floor, the boys urinated in the vent and the boys had marks on their bodies.

“The list goes on,” Morelli said.

Jordan Graham, the lawyer representing the woman’s boyfriend, argued the man didn’t abuse the children.

Graham said the man wasn’t involved in caring for or disciplining the kids — he only cooked for them a couple of times a month.

“He didn’t know what was going on,” Graham said.

Now that the judge has seen and heard all the evidence in the case he is set to make his decision, reserved for Feb. 21.