SASKATOON -- The defence team for a Saskatoon man accused of murdering his estranged wife is seeking bail for the accused.

Gregory Fertuck, 66, faces charges of first degree murder and offering an indignity to the body of Sheree Fertuck.

Sheree, 51, was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015 after leaving her family farm near Kenaston. Her semi-truck was found in a gravel pit off of Highway 15 about 25 kilometres east of Kenaston, according to RCMP.

The truck’s keys and Sheree’s coat and cellphone were found in the semi.

Searches of the area were unsuccessful. Her body was never found.

Sheree and Greg had three children together, but at the time of Sheree’s disappearance the two were separated.

Greg was charged in 2019. Following a two-week preliminary hearing in January, 2020, a judge decided the Crown had enough evidence to take the case to trial.

A trial date has not been set.

The evidence against Greg is under a publication ban.