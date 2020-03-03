SASKATOON -- A judge in a Saskatoon murder trial is one step closer to reaching his verdict, as lawyers made their closing arguments on Tuesday.

The Crown argued Dallin Singharath intended to kill Tyler Applegate, while the defence argued there’s reasonable doubt about Singharath’s intentions — pushing for a manslaughter verdict.

Singharath has admitted to shooting and killing Applegate, but pleaded not guilty to his second-degree murder charge.

Applegate was shot at his 33rd Street West home on the morning of July 22, 2017.

The shooting happened shortly after Applegate had an argument with a man who was urinating on his fence. The father of five died in hospital weeks later.

“There’s no evidence in our view that Mr. Singharath aimed (the gun) at Mr. Applegate,” defence lawyer Laura Mischuk told court.

“This is a manslaughter offence.”

She argued Singharath may have only meant to shoot at the yard, or the gun could have accidentally fired, citing doubt about Singharath’s intent.

Crown prosecutor Cory Bliss said Singharath had the intention to kill, not to fight or intimidate.

Bliss said if Singharath’s intention was to fight, he would have showed off the gun “at the earliest point.”

The Crown argued Singharath only revealed his gun once he got “in position” for the shot.

Applegate held up his son’s bike up in front of him before he died, court heard on the first day of the trial. Bliss said the bike is a key piece of evidence as it “paints a sad and desperate picture” of self-defence.

Judge Richard Elson is presiding over the trial. His ruling is scheduled for June 18.