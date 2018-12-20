Lawyer Don Worme and his client Ken Thomas want to sit down with the chair of the Public Complaints Commissions (PCC) to review an unfounded investigation.

In April, Thomas accused Saskatoon Police of taking him on a Starlight Tour – a term used to describe police picking up, and then abandoning Indigenous people on the outskirts of the city.

The PCC’s chair, Brent Cotter, announced Thomas’ allegation was unfounded. Cotter said through GPS tracking, investigators determined there weren’t any police vehicles in the area at the time Thomas claimed.

“We are asking to meet with [Cotter], to assure ourselves, with respect to certain elements of the investigation — that we do not have complete confidence at the moment,” Worme told CTV News.

Worme said Thomas made a pocket dial when he claimed to be abandoned by police. Worme wants to review the cell phone tower details to understand where exactly Thomas was when he was allegedly dropped off.

“We want to be able to review certain elements of the investigation and then be in the proper position to advise our client what options he has, if any, going forward,” Worme said.

Worme has experience with Thomas’ allegation. The lawyer represented Neil Stonechild’s family in the inquiry into his death. Stonechild froze to death in 1990 after allegations police took him on a Starlight Tour.

Thomas’ lawyer said no date has been set to meet with the PCC, but he’s working on scheduling a time.