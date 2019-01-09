

CTV Saskatoon





Regina defence lawyer Aaron Fox says he doesn’t know how the scope of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will affect the sentence Jiskarat Sidhu receives.

“Without any alcohol or any previous record, the starting range is around two years – at least that’s what the precedents indicate."

Sidhu has pleaded guilty to all 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing injury.

Fox isn’t aware of any dangerous driving case in Canada that has involved so many deaths and injuries.

“It can be a bit lower than (two years) but starts there and would then go up from there depending on aggravating circumstances, previous record and things like that, many of which don’t exist in this case.”

The fact Sidhu was driving a semi as opposed to a smaller vehicle will be taken into account; the judge may also want to send a message about dangerous driving, Fox said.

On the other hand, no alcohol was involved, Sidhu had no previous criminal record and he pleaded guilty before the case went to trial, Fox said.

The maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years in prison – but a sentence that long is unusual, according to Fox.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 28 in Melfort and it will be the first chance for the public to learn more about the circumstances of the April 6 crash.