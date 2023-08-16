Lawn Bowling is seeing a 'renaissance' in Saskatoon

On Wednesday nights in Buena Vista, dozens gather to let the good times roll at the Nutana Lawn Bowling Club.

Those taking part are working to break down stereotypes about lawn bowling, according to Jacquie Turley, who has been taking part for 10 years.

“People look at us funny because they perceive it to be for senior citizens or retirees,” Turley told CTV News.

“It’s not for old people. It’s for every age,” Joseph Chan Nutana Lawn Bowling president said.

Chan hears from players regularly.

“They say 'Oh, how come I’ve never come across it before?' It’s been a renaissance in the last few years. We’ve changed our concept and our image.”

Chan has been the president of the club for 10 years, and in that time, he’s worked to rebrand the game, making it more friendly and entertaining.

“It’s a good way to spend your summer evenings. It’s a high note for us, gets us through the week,” Turley says.

The youngest lawn bowlers here are 19 years old, mixed with some seniors too, but many of them are in their 30s and 40s, which explains the 80s and 90s music heard overhead.

“People kinda look at you funny, and we’ll get them to sub for us, and then they’re hooked.”

With a younger field of participants there’s been a few babies joining the ranks also, and that has led to the music being a bit quieter.

The league started with 12 teams and is now at 32.

“I’d say good luck getting in because this league is full,” Turley says.

Her team's name is the Incredi-bowls, and all team names are puns. Others include the Bowlerinas and Big Bowl Energy.

The sport originated in Scotland, according to Chan, and has many elements similar to curling, like having a skip calling the shots.

So what does Turley’s team say is the trick to learning the sport?

“We recommend having two beers before the game, then it’s pretty perfect.”

The Wednesday league included a barbeque each week as well as refreshments, making it a full night out.

In addition to the obvious fun being had in the park, there is some competition, with one of the teams to be crowned champion.

“Well, they get bragging rights and the trophy,” Chan said.

While this league isn’t currently accepting any new teams, Chan suggests anyone interested in the game message the club.