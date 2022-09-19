Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater remains 'static' at 4th highest levels of pandemic

The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is remaining static compared to last week’s data.

According to the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater, the levels observed during its most recent round of sampling are the fourth-highest of the pandemic, yet only represent an increase of 1.6 per cent.

Last week, the levels were a 40 per cent increase over the previous sampling period, according to the researchers.

In their latest update, the researchers said the value observed is "considered static compared to last week viral load.”

The data is based on the team's most recent weekly sampling period which ended on Sept. 14.

Omicron-related viral material accounted for 100 per cent of the virus detected in Saskatoon, with the BA.5 subvariant making up 47.7 per cent.

The BA.2 subvariant and more specifically its BA.2.12.1 offshoot made up the remaining 52.3 per cent.

PRINCE ALBERT

Prince Albert saw a total surge of 66 per cent.

Variations of BA.2 accounted for the bulk of the viral traces found — nearly 70 per cent.

BA.2.12.1 made up 24 per cent of the viral material detected with BA.5 accounting for the remaining five percent.

The data is based on the latest sampling period for Prince Albert, which ended on Sept. 12.

Prince Albert's viral load is considered the third highest observed value for the city since testing began.

NORTH BATTLEFORD

North Battleford saw an increase of 12.4 per cent. The sampling period for the city ended on Sept. 9.

Most of the viral material found — 41.8 per cent — was linked to the BA.5 subvariant

BA.2 accounted for 32 per cent of the viral material detected, while BA.2.12.1 made up roughly 26 per cent.

North Battleford's viral road was also noted as being the fourth highest mark since testing began.

For more information, you can visit the University of Saskatchewan’s website.