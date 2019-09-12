It’s not too late to get out and have some summer fun! Here are Britainy Zapshalla’s entertainment ideas, presented with Brit’s Picks.

Megabounce 2019 – Meewasin Park – September 13

Meewasin Park will host a giant inflatable obstacle course for the Lung Association’s 2019 Megabounce event. It’s open to all-ages, and there are nine inflatable obstacles to enjoy. Tickets are $50.

Ancient Elements – The Refinery – September 14-15

A celebration of poetry, art, music and dance await you, and it’s for a great cause. This is a collaborative performance, and all money raised will be going towards the Jack Millkin Centre, an arts space at the Ness Creek site. Tickets are $45.

Penelopiad – Persephone Theatre – September 22

13 IS the lucky number when it comes to a new theatre collective in YXE! Ferre Play Theatre is a brand-new company comprised of 13 women, staging 13 performance of The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood. Tickets are being sold on a pay-what-you-can format, from $10-$50.

Pumpkin Fest – Black Fox Farm & Distillery – Next three weekends

Fall is just around the corner, and Black Fox Farm on Valley Road is ready, with their always-popular Pumpkin Fest events. There are games celebrating the giant gourd, pumpkin treats of all kinds, and a chance to pick your own pumpkin to take home. Admission is $15 a vehicle, so fill it up with your family and friends!